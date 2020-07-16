Thousands of U.S. ResidentsTurned Away at Canadian Border for Non-Essential Travel

The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) says thousands of U.S. citizens have been denied entry into Canada for non-essential travel.

According to figures acquired by CTV News, more than 10,000 U.S. citizens have been turned away from the border between March 22 and July 12.

More than half of them were barred from entering after revealing they were coming to Canada to everything from shopping to sightseeing - despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The current border agreement has exemptions in place for the flow of trade and commerce, as well as temporary foreign workers and vital health-care workers such as nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border.

Despite restrictions some U.S. citizens have made their way across the border and been fined in Canada after failing to follow public health rules.

A Florida couple was issued provincial offence notices and each received a $1,000 fine after they entered Canada in Fort Erie to attend a seasonal property on July 3 is one such example.

The two did not comply with the 14-day period of self-isolation after entering the country.

Both countries agreed to extend the closure until Aug. 21.