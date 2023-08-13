Thousands show up in support of All In 4 ALS: Jonesy's game at WFCU Centre

6,149 spectators filled the WFCU Centre Saturday for All In 4 ALS: Jonesy's game, in honour of former Windsor Spitfires head coach Bob Jones and his fight against ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease.

Jones, who is currently an assistant coach with the Ottawa Senators, was diagnosed with ALS in December.

The charity hockey game was arranged by Jones' friends and fellow coaches Bob Boughner and DJ Smith.

$213,000 was raised at the game not including the auction items which have yet to be added to the total.

Over 40 professional players and coaches showed up in support including Adam Henrique, who is a former player for the Windsor Spitfires and current centre for the Anaheim Ducks.

He captained the Blue Team for the event, that fell to the White Team 10-6.

He says it's special to be back in town for an event like this and see everyone come out in support of Jonesy.

"I think it really says a lot about him. How many players, coaches, hockey people are here for the event. That he's come across in his career and helped push them along in their careers. A lot of players certainly getting them to the next level. Motivating them, being there for guys."

Zack Kassian, former player for the Windsor Spitfires and current NHL free agent, says when he thinks of Jonesy he thinks about a passionate guy who loves the game of hockey...

"Obviously when I played with the Spits I came in a boy and left a man. Jonesy taught a lot of good life lessons, not just on the ice but off the ice. There's nothing bad to be said about Jonesy."

He says he was looking forward to the game and he told Bob Boughner that he could help anyway he could.

"The game came so quick, I remember talking about it during the year and it's already here. But like I said earlier the turnout today has been awesome. The way they're treating the player, the fans that came to show their support. It's pretty cool."

Proceeds of the game went to the Sunnybrook Foundation. Which is the biggest hospital in Canada for ALS research located in Toronto. Portions of the proceeds also benefited The ALS Society of Windsor-Essex County.

To learn more about Sunnybrook Foundation, visit: www.sunnybrook.ca/foundation

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Rusty Thomson