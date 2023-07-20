Thousands without power in LaSalle due to storm

Nearly 4,000 customers in LaSalle are without power after a storm swept through the region.

As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Essex Powerlines is estimating that 3,959 customers are without power.

Various locations throughout the town are without power.

Essex Powerlines state on their website that the outage was caused by tree contact weather.

An estimated restoration time is 7 p.m. Thursday.

The outage map can be viewed by clicking here.

Many areas have fallen trees and poles on the ground, so be aware while driving.

Fallen tree and light post following storm in LaSalle at the corner of Maple Avenue and Hazel Street. July 20, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Rob Hindi)