Threat complaint in Chatham leads to three arrests and numerous charges 


Three men have been arrested and charged following a threats complaint. 

On Monday, January 23, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to a threats complaint at Daisy Mart Variety Store in Chatham. 

An employee of the variety store called the police to report that a man had entered the store asking to use the phone. 

The employee declined his request due to store policy, at which point the man said he had a gun and was going to hurt someone. 

Prior to the man leaving the store, the employee saw what appeared to be a handgun and called the police. 

Through investigation, police were able to identify the man who was located a short distance away in a residence where he, along with two other men, were arrested. 

Officers completed a search of the house and located a large quantity of narcotics, along with a replica firearm, which was seized. 

As a result, a 31-year-old man was charged with uttering threats, two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. 

A 40-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking. 

And a 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. 

All three men were held in police custody pending a bail hearing. 

