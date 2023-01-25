Threat complaint in Chatham leads to three arrests and numerous charges 

Three men have been arrested and charged following a threats complaint.

On Monday, January 23, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police responded to a threats complaint at Daisy Mart Variety Store in Chatham.

An employee of the variety store called the police to report that a man had entered the store asking to use the phone.

The employee declined his request due to store policy, at which point the man said he had a gun and was going to hurt someone.

Prior to the man leaving the store, the employee saw what appeared to be a handgun and called the police.

Through investigation, police were able to identify the man who was located a short distance away in a residence where he, along with two other men, were arrested.

Officers completed a search of the house and located a large quantity of narcotics, along with a replica firearm, which was seized.

As a result, a 31-year-old man was charged with uttering threats, two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

A 40-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

And a 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

All three men were held in police custody pending a bail hearing.