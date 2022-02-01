Three additional COVID-19 deaths announced plus 115 new high risk cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths and 115 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s both from the community and a woman in her 90s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 1,179 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 74 active outbreaks in the region.

15 are workplace outbreaks, 23 are community outbreaks, 10 are hospital outbreaks and 26 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 551 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.1 per cent have received two doses.

51.0 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.