Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 191 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with three additional deaths linked to the virus.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the three deaths were residents from the same long term care home.

She says a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s have passed away.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 32 are related to outbreaks, 20 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community spread and 103 are under investigation.

There are now 952 active cases in the community with 60 people in the hospital including 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit adds there are 82 suspected cases also in hospital.

The region has now recorded 5,203 cases since the pandemic began with 4,160 listed as resolved.

There are nine outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with 11 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, two school outbreaks and three community outbreaks.

There have been 94 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.