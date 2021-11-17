Three additional schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at three additional schools in the region.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School, Leamington District Secondary School and Riverside Secondary School have been added to the outbreak list.

The Delta variant has been detected at Leamington and Riverside, but not at St. Gabriel.

There are currently four schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.