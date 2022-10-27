Three antique shotguns stolen in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are looking for three stolen antique shotguns.

According to police, officers were called to an address on Tenth Line just after 2pm Wednesday for a reported break and enter.

Police say suspects entered the home sometime around 12pm and stole three antique shotguns, three chainsaws and a high powered crossbow.

The victims 2022 Ford F-150 was also taken but was located unoccupied a short distance away.

Police say the stolen items are valued at roughly $13,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

