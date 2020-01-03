Three Area Hospitals Receive $3.1-million for Urgent Upgrades



The province has announced some badly needed funding for upgrades at the area's three hospitals.

On Friday, Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls announced $3.1-million for 'urgent repairs and upgrades' under the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

Windsor Regional Hospital is receiving $1.5-million for generator and chiller upgrades along with other equipment, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is getting $930,000 to help pay for a new nurse call system and Erie-Shores Healthcare is getting $666,000 for sterilizing equipment and energy efficiencies.

"Upgrades to our medical device reprocessing department which is where medical equipment used in the operating room, inpatient units, emergency departments and diagnostic imaging are cleaned and sterilized," says Erie Shores Healthcare CEO Janice Dawson. "The remaining funding will go towards energy efficiencies and building repairs."

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer says a portion of their funds will go to a nurse call system which is vital for patient care.

"When you are a patient in a hospital, one of the things you count on is that when you push a button, that will let the nurse know or the other providers know that you need something and that's a part of the infrastructure and a lot of people don't think about infrastructure as being the buttons," says Kaffer.

Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj pointed out to the crowd at the Ouellette Campus gathered for the announcement that the inpatient units at the Ouellette Campus are some of the oldest in the province dating back to the 1950s and 60s.

He says a lot of credit should go to the staff who keep working under tough infrastructure conditions.

"What I would love to have is that for our infrastructure here at the two hospitals sites to match the clinical care that our staff is giving," says Musyj.