Three Arrested in Tecumseh Drug Bust

Three people have been arrested after a drug bust in Tecumseh.

The OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) began an investigation in Essex County and Windsor earlier this month and on Wednesday, executed a search warrant at a home on Horwood Crescent and seized cocaine, suspected fentanyl, LSD, and marijuana.

Police also seized $14,000 in Canadian cash, high-end jewellery and weapons.

Madison Desbiens, 20, Cameron Lemire and Ardell Thompson, both 27, face multiple weapons and drug charges.

All three are from Tecumseh and are set to appear in court in October.