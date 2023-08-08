Three arrested, stolen vehicle recovered and drugs seized after suspicious person call

Three people were taken into custody Sunday after a report of a suspicious person in Amherstburg.

Officers were called to a commercial parking lot in the 400 block of Sandwich St. South, where they located two men and a woman inside a truck in the parking lot.

Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Chatham-Kent.

Various amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, and crystal methamphetamine were also located and siezed.

A 27-year-old woman, 27-year-old man, and 36-year-old man were charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance (x3)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.