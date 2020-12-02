Three Broncos Quarterbacks Return After Testing Negative For COVID-19

The Denver Broncos will have a quarterback this week.

Three quarterbacks on Denver's roster have tested negative again for COVID-19 and can now return to practice.

The Broncos were without starter Drew Lock as well as Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles during Sunday's 31-3 home loss to the Saints after fellow quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus last week.

The trio were identified as high-risk close contacts to Driskel.

Practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton played quarterback in the loss and was 1-for-9 for 13 yards and two picks.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said discipline in the form of fines are in store for quarterbacks Lock, Rypien and Bortles.

All did not wear masks in meetings last week.

The Broncos visit the Chiefs on Sunday night.



With files from the Associated Press