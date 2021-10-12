Three Catholic elementary schools dealing with confirmed COVID cases

More confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported at three elementary schools in the region.

According to the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, there's two confirmed cases at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School in LaSalle, one confirmed case at St Anne French Immersion Catholic Elementary School, and one confirmed case at Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstberg.

One class of students and one bus cohort have been dismissed from Stella Maris, one class of students and a bus cohort from St Anne, and two classes of students and a bus cohort from Sacred Heart have been dismissed.

The school board says it was notified by the local health unit about the cases on Sunday, and have notified affected students not to attend school on Tuesday.

Those students will be notified by the health unit when they are able to return to school.

Parents are being asked to continue monitoring their children for symptoms each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.

