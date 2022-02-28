Three charged for unsafe driving in Leamington

Three people are facing charges for unsafe driving from a weekend incident.

Ontario Provincial Police in Leamington were called for a report of unsafe driving on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Erie Street South and Robson Road where a white BMW was observed towing two people on longboards on the roadway.

Three people were charged and there were no injuries as a result of the unsafe action.

Staff Sergeant Pat Lenehan says they will continue to dedicate traffic resources in areas of concern within Leamington.

"Traffic Safety for all on our roadways is a priority in our town and in Essex County. We will continue to work with our town partners on long term traffic solutions."



