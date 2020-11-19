Three Charged in Leamington Drug Bust
A significant drug bust in Essex County.
Provincial police in Leamington say a search warrant was executed at an address on Russell Street on Tuesday.
According to police, a quantity of cannabis/resin oil, cocaine and fentanyl was seized along with a small quantity of stolen property.
Police have charged three Leamington residents.
58-year-old Johnny Elias, 26-year-old Kathryn Sader and 43-year-old Jimmy Elias are all facing a list of charges.
Two of the three remain in police custody pending a bail hearing.
---
List of charges:
Johnny ELIAS, age 58, of Leamington
Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking -Controlled Drugs Substance Act
Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act
Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3 -Criminal Code of Canada
Fail to Comply with Release Order -Criminal Code of Canada
Kathryn SADER, age 26, of Leamington
Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act
Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act
Obtain Cannabis by any method or process-Cannabis Act
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada
Fail to Comply with Release Order-Criminal Code of Canada
Jimmy ELIAS, age 43 of Leamington
Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act
Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2 Cannabis Act
Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada