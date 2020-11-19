Three Charged in Leamington Drug Bust

A significant drug bust in Essex County.

Provincial police in Leamington say a search warrant was executed at an address on Russell Street on Tuesday.

According to police, a quantity of cannabis/resin oil, cocaine and fentanyl was seized along with a small quantity of stolen property.

Police have charged three Leamington residents.

58-year-old Johnny Elias, 26-year-old Kathryn Sader and 43-year-old Jimmy Elias are all facing a list of charges.

Two of the three remain in police custody pending a bail hearing.

---

List of charges:

Johnny ELIAS, age 58, of Leamington

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking -Controlled Drugs Substance Act

Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act

Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3 -Criminal Code of Canada

Fail to Comply with Release Order -Criminal Code of Canada

Kathryn SADER, age 26, of Leamington

Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act

Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2-Cannabis Act

Obtain Cannabis by any method or process-Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada

Fail to Comply with Release Order-Criminal Code of Canada

Jimmy ELIAS, age 43 of Leamington

Possession of Cocaine-Controlled Drugs Substance Act

Possession of Illicit Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling X 2 Cannabis Act

Obtain Cannabis by any method or process -Cannabis Act

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 3-Criminal Code of Canada