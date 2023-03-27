Three charged in Wallaceburg assault

Chatham-Kent police have charged three people after an assault involving a taser in Wallaceburg.

Police say it happened Sunday night around 7:30 on Running Creek Drive.

According to police, three people attended a home in a vehicle with two of them approaching the victim while the third stayed in the vehicle.

Police say the victim was punched by one person while the another used a taser.

The three fled but were located by police on Devonshire Road in Chatham.

Police say two tasers and suspected oxycodone tablets were found.

A 47-year-old Chatham man is charged with party to an assault, party to an assault with a weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon.

A 43-year-old Chatham man is charged with assault, party to assault with a weapon, possessing a prohibited weapon, failing to comply with a release order, three counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

A 39-year-old Chatham woman is charged with two counts of party to an assault, assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon country to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a probation order.