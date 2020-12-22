Three Charges Laid Last Week During City's Proactive COVID Enforcement Blitz

The City of Windsor has announced results from week four of a proactive bylaw enforcement blitz.

In a release, the city says bylaw enforcement officers conducted 128 proactive COVID-19 checks along with 101 complaint driven checks relayed through 311.

In total, three charges were handed out including one municipaly bylaw charge, one for no safety plan and the other was for a non-essential store operating.

The city began its proactive enforcement blitz on November 23 to ensure businesses had COVID-19 safety plans in place with signage evident and that they and patrons were ensuring physical distancing and mask usage.

Four charges were laid in week three, along with 22 in week two and 23 in week one of the enforcement blitz.