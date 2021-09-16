Three cohorts dismissed from St. Anne Catholic High School

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed three cohorts of students from St. Anne Catholic High School in Lakeshore.

The board was directed to issues the dismissal by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit after receiving notification of an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.

According to a release from the board, this additional confirmed case was part of the cohort that was originally dismissed on Monday, Sept. 13.

The board learned of the case Thursday afternoon and have notified the affected students that they are not to attend school on Friday.

The health unit will notify those students when they are able to return to school.

Staff and students who may have been directly affected will be contacted by the health unit and will be given directions to follow.

The school board is advising parents to continue to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them at home and call their healthcare provider for further direction if they are ill, or still waiting for results of a COVID-19 test.

St. Anne is located at 1200 Oakwood Dr. in Belle River.