Three Collisions With Deer in One Hour
Police in Chatham are warning drivers to watch for wildlife after three calls for collisions with deer.
All three incidents happened Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m..
The first collision was on River Line and the next two were on Longwoods Road between Caledonia Road and Centre Side Road.
Police are reminding motorists to use extra caution when travelling during dawn and dusk hours, when wildlife are more active and most collisions occur.
- Scan the road ahead, from shoulder to shoulder
- Use high beams at night, when possible, to watch for glowing eyes of animals
- If you see one animal cross the road, expect to see more as others may follow
- Stop as safely as possible. Never swerve suddenly as this could cause you to lose control of your vehicle and result in a more serious collision