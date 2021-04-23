Three Collisions With Deer in One Hour

Police in Chatham are warning drivers to watch for wildlife after three calls for collisions with deer.

All three incidents happened Thursday night between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m..

The first collision was on River Line and the next two were on Longwoods Road between Caledonia Road and Centre Side Road.

Police are reminding motorists to use extra caution when travelling during dawn and dusk hours, when wildlife are more active and most collisions occur.