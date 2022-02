Several COVID-19 outbreaks have been rescinded at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has rescinded three outbreaks at HDGH on the following units: RH3, RH4 and 2South.

The outbreaks were first declared around Jan. 20.

With the rescindment of these three outbreaks, only one unit, 3North, remains in outbreak.