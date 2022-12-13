Three daytime break-ins under investigation in Lakeshore

Three daytime break-ins are under investigation in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say the break and enters occurred on December 12 between 12pm and 3pm at homes on Wintermute Avenue, Whitewood Drive and Traditional Trail.

According to police, a number of items were taken including cash, electronics, and jewelry.

Police say two people were seen in the area of two of the homes in a small dark coloured vehicle.

The OPP believe all three incidents may be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police