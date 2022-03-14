Three dead after crash in Leamington

A single-vehicle crash in Leamington has claimed the lives of three people.

Provincial police say just before eight o'clock Sunday night, a vehicle left Mersea Road 8, just east of County Road 37 and struck a bridge embankment and caught fire.

Three people were found dead inside by Leamington firefighters and Essex-Windsor EMS.

The OPP say Mersea Road 8 between County Road 37 and Kent Road 1 has re-opened after being closed for more than nine hours as police investigated.