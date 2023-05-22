Three dead after crash in Wallaceburg 

Three people have died after a car collided with a semi-truck in Wallaceburg Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded around 9:55 p.m. to McNaughton Ave at Wallace Street.

Police say the car turned onto McNaughton Ave and struck a semi-truck which was northbound on McNaughton Ave.

The car was carrying 5 people.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman and two passengers, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all from Wallaceburg, were pronounced dead on scene.

Another passenger, a 25-year-old Dover Township woman, was taken to a London hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

The fourth passenger, a 22-year-old Wallaceburg woman, was taken to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chatham-Kent Police Service at 519-355-1092.