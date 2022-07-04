Three dead, three critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Danish police say the gunman who opened fire in a busy shopping mall in Copenhagen most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random.

Copenhagen's chief police inspector said today that investigators do not believe Sunday's attack was terror-related.

A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters.

Three people - two Danes and one Russian citizen - were killed, and two Danes and two Swedes are hospitalized with serious injuries.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall in panic.

After the shooting, a big contingent of heavily armed police officers patrolled the area, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark.

Thomassen said the victims included a man in his 40s and two "young people," without giving details. Several others were injured, three of them critically, he said.

The shooting came a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian origin opened fire during a LGBTQ festival, killing two and wounding more than 20.

It was the worst gun attack in Denmark since February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police after going on a shooting spree in the capital that left two people dead and five police officers wounded.