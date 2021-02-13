Three Deaths, 60 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more people in Windsor-Essex.

According to the local health unit, the latest to pass away are two women in their 70s from the community and one woman in her 90s at a long-term care home.

The health unit is also reporting 60 new cases of the virus Saturday.

Of the new cases, 15 are outbreak related, seven were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, six are being blamed on community spread while 32 others remain under investigation.

The region has now seen 12,530 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 355 deaths.

Outbreaks are being reported at eight workplaces and seven long-term care homes along with two community outbreaks.

There are currently 33 people in hospital being treated for the virus.