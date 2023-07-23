Three displaced and one in hospital after fire in Devonshire Heights 

One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in the 1700 Block of Fuller Crescent.

Windsor Fire & Rescue were called to the home in the Devonshire Heights neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the blaze to be the misuse of candles and it originated in a bedroom of the ranch style house.

Three people were displaced and the person taken to hospital is being treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Damage is set at $120,000.