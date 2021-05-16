Three Dogs Rescued from House Fire in Belle River

Three furry friends are safe and sound after a fire tore through a home in Belle River.

Lakeshore Fire Department was called to the home in the 100 block of Duck Creek Boulevard around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Chief Don Williamson says the fire started on a deck before spreading to the home.

Williamson says three dogs were home alone at the time of the fire and were rescued with the help of neighbours.

The dogs are doing well and staying with family friends until they can be claimed by their owners, according to Williamson.

He says the cause of the fire and a damage estimate are still pending, but the blaze doesn't appear to be suspicious.