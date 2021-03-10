Three Dozen New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three dozen (36) new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the cases announced Wednesday morning, one is related to an outbreak, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, and 22 are still under investigation.

There are now 274 active cases in the community.

39 confirmed cases are in hospital with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,260 cases since the pandemic began with 12,592 listed as resolved.

There are three outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks, three community outbreaks, three school outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 394 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit has also identified 32 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases in the region.

A total of 34,203 vaccine doses have been administered to area residents.