Three Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics Scheduled to Take Place in Windsor-Essex

There are three drive-thru flu shot clinics taking place in Windsor-Essex later this month.

The Essex County Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic is teaming up with local municipalities along with area health teams and pharmacies to host three separate events.

Elanie Coventry is a health promoter with the nurse practitioner-led clinic.

She says drive thru flu shot clinics are taking place in Amherstburg on November 12, in Windsor on November 13 and in Essex November 16.

"We don't know the exact numbers because it is an open event so anybody can attend that is looking to have the flu shot," says Coventry.

Coventry says she's encouraging everyone to get the flu shot.

"We've been hearing those messages coming across the board from health officials and authorities that this is something we should be really acquiring so I encourage everybody to follow through and take care of their health," she says.

Coventry says individuals who bike or walk to the events can also receive a flu shot.

