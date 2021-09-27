Three drivers charged with impaired driving in Leamington

Three people are facing impaired driving charges in three different cases in Leamington.

In the first case, provincial police were alerted around 9 a.m. on Sept. 25 about someone asleep inside a vehicle in the area of County Road 31.

As a result of an investigation, a 34-year-old Lakeshore woman is facing two impaired driving-related charges.

Around 7 p.m. on the same day, police were called about a possible impaired driver in Leamington.

A 34-year-old Kingsville man is facing two impaired driving-related charges as a result of that investigation.

Then around 2 p.m. on Sept. 26, police were called about an erratic driver.

A 27-year-old Leamington woman has been charged following that investigation.

All of the suspects had their driver's licence suspended for 90-days and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.