Three Essex County library branches offering tennis and pickleball equipment rentals

Three Essex County library branches are offering tennis and pickleball equipment rentals to members of the community.

The Town of Essex has teamed up with the Essex County Library to offer the rentals at the Essex Centre, McGregor, and Harrow library branches.

The program offers residents the opportunity to rent tennis rackets and pickleball paddles for a three-day period.

Members of the library can visit the Essex Centre, McGregor, or Harrow branch to rent the equipment, the same way members would sign out a book. Equipment is limited and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis.

The Town of Essex offers three courts in Harrow near the Colchester South Community Centre, two courts in McGregor at Co-An Park, and three courts in Essex Centre at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

More information on local outdoor sports facilities in Essex can be found on the Town's website.

