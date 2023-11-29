Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll

OTTAWA - A new Leger poll says that a clear majority of Canadians think higher immigration is fuelling the housing crisis and putting pressure on the health-care system.

About three-quarters of respondents in the poll conducted last weekend agree that the increase in immigrants is adding strain to both the housing market and health-care system.

On the other hand, about three-quarters of Canadians believe higher immigration contributes to the cultural diversity of the country.

And 63 per cent say the arrival of young immigrants contributes to the workforce and the tax base, which supports older generations.

The survey results underline the mixed feelings Canadians have about the impact of immigration on the country.

Leger's latest tracking poll on federal voting intentions is also out today.

It shows the Conservatives are maintaining a 14-point lead over the Liberals, with 40 per cent of respondents saying they would most likely vote for the Conservatives if an election were held at the time of the polling.

Another 26 per cent of respondents said they would support the Liberals, and 20 per cent said they would vote NDP.