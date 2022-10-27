Three individuals charged after drug bust in Kingsville

Three people have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Kingsville.

On Tuesday, Essex County OPP and Emergency Response Team, Community Street Crimes Unit, and the OPP Canine Unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Remark Drive in the Town of Kingsville.

The investigation revealed an amount of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, other illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

As a result of the investigation, OPP have arrested and charged 28-year-old Cody William Crowly, from Kingsville with possession of opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine with the purpose of trafficking, four counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a firearm and ammunition, and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

32-year-old Elizabeth Marie Hutchingame, from Leamington, has been charged with possession of opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine with the purpose of trafficking.

The accused were held for bail.

33-year-old Misty Christina Baltzer, from Kingsville, was also charged with possession of opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine with the purpose of trafficking.

Baltzer is scheduled to appear in Windsor court at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.