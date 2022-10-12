Three Lakeshore councillors bid farewell during last council meeting before municipal elections

Three Lakeshore councillors gave a heartfelt goodbye to the remaining council members and to the residents of the town.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Ward 1 councillor Steven Wilder, Ward 2 councillor Len Janisse and Ward 6 councillor Linda McKinlay bid farewell during the last Lakeshore meeting before the municipal election later this month.

Councillor Steven Wilder says it's been a pleasure to be able to represent Lakeshore, and Ward 1.

He says he wants the community to know that this goodbye isn't forever, but that he wants to spend more time with his family.

"I'm not calling it retirement, that's for sure. I've got the mayor of my household whose got my absolute attention. And I plan on focusing on her, and enjoying the next years and stages of my life. But, I do plan on coming back."

Councillor Len Janisse, who has been a part of the Lakeshore council for 15 years, announced that he was not running for re-election as he went into retirement.

He says he's thankful to the community and his colleagues for supporting him along the way.

"Thanks to the residents for showing the support. They've supported me over the many, many, many years. And I'm looking forward to this retirement, I'm thankful for everything I've ever had and done for this community, along with my colleagues, mayor Bain for your guidance."

Councillor Linda McKinlay, who will also be retiring, says she's thankful to the Town of Lakeshore for how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

She says she will miss the other councillors and all of the residents she met along the way who supported her.

"I have worked with some of you for several terms, and sincerely hope that we have managed to accomplish many positive changes to this municipality. There is always lots of work to do, and I know that our new council will be up to the task. To the residents, and especially those in my ward, Ward 6, I thank you so much for the support you've given me."

In Ward 1, Nick Panasiuk and Ryan McNamara are the two candidates running.

For the seat in Ward 2, Michael Hoffman and Paddy Byrne are the two candidates.

And in Ward 6, Larissa Vogler, David Cecile and David Larue are running, however Larue indicated a desire to withdraw after the deadline.

The Municipal Election takes place on October 24.