Three local beaches not recommended for swimming

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three local beaches are not recommended for swimming.

Beach water quality testing has Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach, and Mettawas Beach listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the water that may pose a risk to your health.

Belle River Beach, Seacliff Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach and Sandpoint Beach all remain open and are safe for swimming.

No beaches are closed this week.

