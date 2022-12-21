Three local high school students receive NCAA scholarships

Three local students from St. Anne Catholic High School are a step closer to the big leagues.

All three students have received athletic scholarships with the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Ryan MacPherson and Connor MacPherson have both signed hockey scholarships with New Hampshire, and Max Frattaroli has signed a lacrosse scholarship with Vermont.

St. Anne's held a ceremony at the high school to showcase the signings on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board

Max Frattaroli, a grade 12 student at St. Anne's, says it felt amazing to sign that paper, but now is the time that the hardwork truly begins.

He says he's excited to be in Vermont and knew during a visit at the school that he wanted to play there.

"When I watched their practice, they're all working as hard as they possibly can and it's like a competition too. You want to make your way against your other teammates which makes it even better. It just makes you want to be better every single day."

He says how he was able to excel in his lacrosse career.

"I started off by playing Windsor minor lacrosse, and then I finally grew into the junior B team, Windsor Clippers. And then I played a little bit of field lacrosse in the States with Juiced Cherries, they developed my field game more."

Frattaroli adds that his family has been a big support along the way.

"They're really excited for me too. They've been supporting me my whole career, bringing me to tournaments, games, practices, everything. So, I'm just grateful for them for giving me the opportunity to do this too."

He says lacrosse is an amazing sport that not many people know much about.

"It's probably one of the most entertaining sports, and just not a lot of people know about it. So, I think that if more people got involved in the sport that the game would grow more."

Frattaroli has been playing lacrosse since he was 10-years-old.

Each year, the NCAA give out roughly 180,000 athletic scholarships.

17-year-old, Rylee Strohm from Kingsville, also signed a U SPORTS Letter of Intent for the Atlantic University Sport-leading UNB REDS women's hockey team.

Strohm will join the REDS ahead of the 2023-24 AUS season.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi