Three Local Products Win at Canadian Whisky Awards

Hiram Walker left the 2020 Canadian Whisky Awards with three more trophies to showcase at its Windsor distillery.

They nabbed three awards at the 10th annual Canadian Whisky awards in Victoria B.C. last week.

Hiram Walker won Distillery of the Year, its Pike Creek Oloroso-finished 21-Year-Old took home Whisky of the Year, Don Livermore won Master Blender of the Year.

The Master Distiller for Hiram Walker spoke to Patty Handysides on the Afternoon News.

Livermore says the hundreds of staff in Windsor deserve the recognition.

"There are new distilleries starting ... almost monthly it seems. Certainly, they're pushing the boundaries of what Canadian whisky is and to be named the Distillery of the Year is a fantastic accolade to the people here in Windsor," he says.

He says there are a lot of talented blenders across the country.

"For myself, the accolade of winning Master Blender of the Year is quite a tribute because there are many talented people in our industry, so to be selected for that award is a great honour."

Livermore says winning Whisky of the Year was a surprise with so much competition this year.

"It's an excellent quality whisky and certainly in limited release for those whisky connoisseurs out there looking for that," he says.

Other big winners at the 2020 Awards include the Canadian Club 42-Year-Old whisky and Crown Royal Black.

To qualify for the awards, whisky must be distilled and matured in Canada.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides