Three more COVID-19 deaths being reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths and 360 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 60s, and two men in their 70s — all from the community.

The health unit says there are now 672 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 62 active outbreaks in the region.

11 are workplace outbreaks, 22 are community outbreaks, eight are hospital outbreaks and 21 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 565 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.5 per cent have received two doses.

51.8 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.