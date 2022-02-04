Three more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex, and 70 confirmed cases in hospital

The local health unit is reporting 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 163 new high risk cases and three additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 60s from the community, and a man and woman in their 70s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 728 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 64 active outbreaks in the region.

13 are workplace outbreaks, 22 are community outbreaks, eight are hospital outbreaks and 21 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 562 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.3 per cent have received two doses.

51.4 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.