Three More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit has announced 29 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with three additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the deaths were from community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, two are related to outbreaks, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community and nine are still under investigation.

There are now 235 active cases in the community.

46 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,095 cases since the pandemic began with 12,468 listed as resolved.

There are two outbreaks at long term care/retirement homes along with five workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks, one school outbreak and two hospital outbreaks.

There have been 392 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.