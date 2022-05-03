Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 58 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and three more deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, both from the community and a woman in her 80s from a long term care or retirement home.

WECHU says there are now 254 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 25 active outbreaks in the region.

One is a workplace outbreak, three are community outbreaks, three are hospital outbreaks and 18 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 613 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.8 per cent have received two doses.

51.6 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 18,169 local residents have received a fourth dose.