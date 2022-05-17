Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 229 new high risk cases and three more deaths in Windsor-Essex since last Thursday. (May 12)

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s both from the community and a man in his 80s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 147 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 13 active outbreaks in the region.

Three are community outbreaks, one is a hospital outbreak and nine are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 623 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.9 per cent have received two doses.

51.9 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 25,406 local residents have received a fourth dose.