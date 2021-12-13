Three more school COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Three more school COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit has listed outbreaks at Leamington District Secondary School, Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School in Lakeshore and Hugh Beaton Public School in Windsor.

According to the health unit, a variant of concern has not been detected at this time at the schools.

The health unit says it continues to work on confirming the number of cases at Leamington District Secondary School and Hugh Beaton Public School.

There are five confirmed cases at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic School.

Meantime, the health unit has lifted the COVID-19 outbreak at Malden Central Public School.

As of Monday morning, there are 10 school/child care outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.