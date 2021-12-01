Three more school outbreaks declared in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared three more school COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Malden Central Public School, St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School and Stella Maris Catholic School.

The health unit says at this time, the Delta Variant has not been identified at either school.

There are currently eight school COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

Meanwhile, the health unit his lifted the outbreak at St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School in south Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board reopened the school this morning. (Wednesday)

It was shutdown for about one week after five (based on the health unit's website) confirmed cases at the school.

During the closure, students shifted to an online learning model.