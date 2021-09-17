Three more schools added to COVID-19 outbreak list

While the COVID-19 case counts were lower on Friday than they were Thursday, there was bad news for some area schools.

On top of the outbreak at St. Joseph's Catholic High School, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting additional outbreaks at Sandwich Secondary School in LaSalle, Al-Hijra Academy and Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School in Leamington.

In regards to Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board clarified that the outbreak was within a cohort of students that has already been dismissed, not for the entire school.

As of right now, the only school that has been closed due to an outbreak is St. Joseph's.

All four schools are dealing with confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

The Health Unit continues to ask that parents monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.