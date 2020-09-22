iHeartRadio
Three New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced three new cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases announced Tuesday morning, one is the result of close contact with someone with the virus, one is in a retirement home, while the other case is under investigation.

The health unit adds there are currently three people in hospital with the virus.

Windsor-Essex now has 2,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began with 76 deaths — 2,467 cases are also listed as resolved.

An outbreak protocol is also in place at one long-term care or retirement home.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi

 

