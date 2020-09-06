Three New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

Once again, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday after Saturday saw three new cases as well.

Of those cases, two are due to close contact with another confirmed case while one remains under investigation.

This is the fifth straight day Windsor-Essex has recorded a COVID-19 increase in the single digits.

The region now has 2,548 confirmed cases of the virus with 74 deaths.

One long-term care home, New Beginnings in Leamington, remains under outbreak protocol.

An outbreak is being reported at a workplace in Tecumseh as well.