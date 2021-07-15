Three New COVID-19 Case Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting three new COVID-19 case in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, and two are still under investigation.

There are now 19 active cases in the community, with five being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,988 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,815 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 10 are the Delta variant.

Three confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,846 cases since the pandemic began with 16,391 listed as resolved.

There have now been 436 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 500,101 doses of the vaccine has been administered.

To date, 75.9 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

60.9 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.