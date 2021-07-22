Three New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

However, the health unit is also reporting an overall net increase of zero after routine data clean up of historical cases.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is travel related and one is still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 14 active cases in the community, with two being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,991 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,818 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 10 are the Delta variant.

Three confirmed cases are in hospital with all three in the Intensive Care Unit.

There is one workplace outbreak.

The region has now recorded 16,851 cases since the pandemic began with 16,402 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 521,911 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.6 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

65.2 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.