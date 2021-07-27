Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and two are considered community.

According to the health unit, there are now 25 active cases in the community, with three being variant of concern cases.

There have been 1,995 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region. 1,821 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 11 are the Delta variant.

There is one workplace outbreak.

The region has now recorded 16,872 cases since the pandemic began with 16,412 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 532,011 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 77.1 per cent of individuals 18 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

68.7 per cent of adults have received both doses of the vaccine.